Defending state champion Magruder volleyball just grateful to have a season

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – In 2019, the Magruder high school girls volleyball team went undefeated and won its first state championship in school history. This year, as reigning champions, the Colonels are just happy to be on the court.

“The season was really canceled in August and I think there was a lot of belief that we may never have a fall season,” head coach Scott Zanni said. “That this would be a lost year.”

“I remember my last time ever playing before the pandemic happened, and since then, I was like wow, I need to get back on the court,” junior outside hitter Joie Allen said.

Things may look different at Magruder this season and in the world, but even with a mask on, the game of volleyball doesn’t change.

“I’m super happy to be back anyway,” sophomore outside hitter Kristen Jennings said. “No matter what we have to go through every day to come here, I’m just happy to play volleyball and be back in the gym.”

Magruder returns four members of last season’s team: sophomores – setter McKenna Scott and outside hitter Kristen Jennings, junior outside hitter Joie Allen and senior libero Damaris Rodriguez, who is committed to play Division II volleyball at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE.

“t’s my last year,” Rodriguez said. “If I didn’t get to play my last year, it would be really sad.”

This year, Magruder won’t be able to replicate last season’s state championship win, because Maryland will not have a postseason for high school sports, but Zanni and his team will be going for the program’s 22nd consecutive winning season.



“You know we still want to focus on playing good volleyball, but this is also meant to be an enjoyable environment for them,” Zanni said. “And these kids have missed a year of their lives, so you really want to focus on that social part too.”

And while they’re grateful to be on the court now, the team recognizes that they need to be careful off of it as well, amidst the pandemic.

“I know the numbers are getting lower,” Rodriguez said. “But we still want to be really cautious, because we don’t want the season to be canceled.”

Magruder will start its five-game 2021 season on Monday.