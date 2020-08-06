DCSAA Executive Director Clark Ray comments on current state of High School athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – In an op-ed published by DC State Athletic’s Association Executive Director Ray Clark, he spoke about the current state of high school athletics; especially consider the DCSAA is part of the National Federation of State High School Association’s Section II, that deals with high school athletics in eight states.

In the article, he says, “These topics have been discussed repeatedly and it seems clear: There is no one-size-fits-all answer that will satisfy (in no particular order) schools, teachers, coaches, parents and students.

Speaking with WDVM-TV, Mr. Clark says, “In the district, we have – a lot of our student athletes come from multi generational families. So its not just about the student. Its not about whether the student gets sick, its not like a concussion protocol where the student assumes the risk. That student, asymptomatic goes home to mother, grandmother, grandfather or somebody who is at risk. So we want them to understand the risk of the job, and we want them to understand that in order to be able to move forward we’ve got to be able to follow the safety protocols our local officials put in place.”