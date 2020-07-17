DC State Athletic Association postpones sports for the upcoming school year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) –

The DC State Athletic Association announced on Thursday that it plans to suspend all sports for the upcoming school year.

In a press release, the DCSAA detailed what they are calling a Condensed Interscholastic Plan in which sports will resume in January of 2021.

“Given the current environment, it just is not feasible to begin practice August 1 and

competition later that month,” said DCSAA Executive Director Clark Ray.

“The safety of student-athletes and coaches remains our top priority. We have consulted with DC Health, our member public, public charter and private schools to discuss the options for having athletics this school year. Given the current science and data, this is the best solution to allow our student-athletes to compete in 2020-21.”

In the condensed plan, there would still be three individual seasons which are detailed below.

• Winter season: basketball, indoor track and field, cheerleading.

First practice date: December 14

Game dates: January 4 to February 28

• Fall season: cross-country, football, soccer and volleyball

First practice date: February 1

Game dates: February 22 to April 16

• Spring season: baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, ultimate disc, chess

First practice date: March 29

Game dates: April 19 to June 13

This plan is subject to final approval from Washington, D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser, and the D.C. Department of Health.