Wizards prepare to face Knicks Tuesday amidst NBA COVID surge

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – As the NBA continues to face a high number of COVID cases, the Wizards are scheduled to play the Knicks in New York Thursday night.

“We’ve kind of been through this for the better part of two and a half years. I mean, I know things started to open and look more promising, but it’s not a lot of fun,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Whether it’s you know, grab and go meals at the hotel. It’s, you know, limited interaction with family and friends.”

As of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Knicks have six players in COVID protocols, while Washington has just one – guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“To get sick or to get positive and be away for the team and quarantine. It’s not fun. I did it last year. And it wasn’t fun,” Wizards forward Deni Avdija said. “But that’s the world we live today. So we just needed to keep being safe. Keep wearing our mask. I know it’s it’s hard because we’re playing basketball and we high five all the time and we’re we’re playing other teams and we just need to watch ourselves more.”

The Wizards snapped a four-game losing skid on Saturday at Utah. They were supposed to play Brooklyn Tuesday night, but the game was postponed as nearly all of Brooklyn’s players had been placed in COVID protocols.

The Wizards are hoping to go for their second straight win Thursday at the Knicks, as they continue to be careful.

“It’s so important that we stay disciplined and vigilant with this,” Unseld Jr. said. “It’s affecting a lot of teams.”