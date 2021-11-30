Washington Football escapes late comeback by Seattle 17-15, moves into wild card spot in NFC playoff picture

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrating his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate guard Ereck Flowers (79) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

FEDEX FIELD, Md (WDVM) — For the first time since 2014, the Washington Football Team came out victorious on Monday Night Football, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-15.

That brings the winning streak to three games for the Burgundy and Gold, and slides them into the 7th seed in the NFC, which is the last wild card spot for playoffs.

“It meant a lot just because of the way these guys fight,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “In spite of everything that was going on during the game, with the injuries, we were able to come out on top. So, good for these guys. Very good for these guys.”

Washington had over 41 minutes of possession compared to Seattle’s 18 minutes, and nearly tripled the amount of first downs gained in the game (27 to 10).

“That’s the offensive line right there,” said QB Taylor Heinicke. “AG [Antonio Gibson] had a great game, J.D. [McKissic] had some good rushes. So, again, that’s the offensive line right there.”

However, it still came down to the last possession, as Seattle drove 96 yards in just over two minutes to make the score 17-15. On the two-point attempt, Russell Wilson was intercepted in the end zone.

“Got to make this play,” said Jonathan Allen when asked about the mindset going into the two-point conversion. “Somebody’s got to step up and make a play on this two-point conversion.”

On the offensive side of the ball, it was another average game on the stat sheet for QB Taylor Heinicke. 223 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception. Washington was able to get the running game going, especially second year RB Antonio Gibson, who had a career high 29 carries for 111 yards to go with seven catches for 35 yards.

J.D. McKissic also had an impressive performance out of the backfield, rushing for 30 yards and a TD as well as snagging five catches for 26 yards and a second TD. McKissic left late in the game with a neck injury that required him to be carted off.

A pivotal part in this game came in the first half. After a McKissic touchdown, Washington lined up for a Joey Slye extra point. The kick was blocked and returned by the Seattle, giving them two points, tying the game at 9.

In the process, Slye sustained an injury, and on the ensuing kickoff, fell down, and hobbled off the field. That was the last we saw of Joey Slye, leaving Washington without a kicker the entire second half. If it came down to it, and it almost did late in the game, Pro Bowl punter Tress Way would have stepped in to kick a field goal.

“I asked coach ‘How close were you?’ He said pretty close,” said Way. “I told them about a 30-ish field goal. Would have loved a 20-ish field goal, but I told them a 30-ish field goal.”

Washington now moves to 5-6 on the season and will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. After that, the team finishes with five straight divisional opponents.

HC Ron Rivera Postgame Press Conference:

QB Taylor Heinicke Postgame Press Conference:

WR Terry McLaurin Postgame Press Conference: