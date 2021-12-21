Shorthanded Washington Football Team falls to Eagles, 27-17

Washington Football Team quarterback Garrett Gilbert, left, throws under pressure during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Down to its fourth string quarterback and without key players across its entire roster, the Washington Football Team lost to the Eagles 27-17 on Tuesday night.

Washington started the game strong, forcing two key turnovers in the first quarter, leading to ten points off those turnovers.

Down 10-0 in the second quarter, the Eagles responded with a field goal. Jalen Hurts ran in a touchdown just before the half and then another one in the third quarter. Down 17-10 in the third, Washington struggled to climb their way back into the game.

In a spot start, Garrett Gilbert completed 20-of-31 passes for 194 yards, with no scores and no interceptions. Antonio Gibson and Jaret Patterson each found the endzone, but combined for just 46 rushing yards. Washington was outgained in overall yardage 519-237.

Washington entered the week 6-7 and seventh place in the NFC, but now drops to 6-8 with its second straight loss and falls to tenth place in the conference. Washington is not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but no longer controls its own destiny.

The burgundy and gold will visit Dallas for Sunday night football on December 26. After that, they’ll close out the regular season hosting Philadelphia on January 2 and visiting the Giants on January 9.