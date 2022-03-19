The UCLA commit led Sidwell Friends School to a perfect season, 28-0.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — What originally started as a “media session” for an upcoming tournament, turned into one of the best moments of Kiki Rice’s life as she was named the best high school girl’s basketball player in the country.

On Thursday afternoon, Rice and her teammates were surprised with a zoom call from WNBA superstar, Sue Bird, as she broke the news to Rice, “Not only are the state Gatorade Player of the Year, but you’re the National Player of the Year.”

“I set off the beginning of the season hoping to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year, and throughout our season I was focused on winning games.” said Rice, “As the awards have been coming out, and as we close out the season, definitely has been on my mind. It’s an incredible honor to win it.”

Kiki joins an impressive group of former award winners who have combined for nine WNBA MVP awards, 53 All-Star appearances, 15 WNBA championships, 15 WNBA first round draft picks and two became Hall of Famers.

The 6-foot senior guard had led the Quakers to a 28-0 record and the DCSAA Tournament title this past season, earning her squad the nation’s No. 1 national ranking by MaxPreps. She averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

“I never could have imagined that all these honors, and this incredible season and us going undefeated would have happened.” said Rice, “Especially looking back on my freshman year kind of the transition that we’ve made within the Sidwell program. And to now kind of have everything come to an end in such a perfect way, it means a ton and means so much to me.”

Kiki will have one more chance to compete with her teammates for Sidwell Friends, as the team prepares for the ESPN State Champions Invitational beginning April 7.