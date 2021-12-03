George Washington women’s basketball forces 17 turnovers, defeats James Madison 54-50

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It was another strong defensive performance by the George Washington women’s basketball team, as they forced 17 turnovers, defeating James Madison 54-50.

In all five of their wins this year, GW has kept their opponents to 50 points or fewer. Now, the Colonials sit at 5-3 on the season in head coach Caroline McCombs’ first season.

“We have a room full of women who are committed to playing defense,” said McCombs. “We have numbers that we like to hold teams to. We held them to 15 points under their average. That is terrific for our team to do.”

Junior Nya Lok led the team with 15 points, and was 50-percent (3-6) from beyond the arc. Aurea Gingras, Kyara Frames, and Mayowa Taiwo (8 rebounds) each had 8 points.

“I came in with the mindset of just playing hard and outworking my opponent,” said Lok. “Coach tells us to know your role, and with that, I just new my role in that moment. Be able to play really well defensively, because we are a defensive team, and the offense will flow with it.”

Not only did GW force 17 turnovers, but they were able to keep the Dukes to only two made three-pointers on 15 shots. The Colonial bench also came in clutch, outscoring the JMU bench 23-6.

George Washington is back at home Sunday taking on Virginia. Tip off is at 2pm.