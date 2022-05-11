WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s hard to put into words what Sierra Lange means to George Washington softball.

“Sierra Lange has been extraordinary for this program,” said teammate Alessandra Ponce. “As a person, player, friend, you would want her on your team.”

“She is a joy to coach, she’s competitive, she’s passionate,” said head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker. “She just plays the game the right way, and everyday she gives you everything you got.”

Lange is the starting pitcher for the Colonials, racking up an Atlantic-10 conference best 24 wins and 185 strikeouts. She also is second in the conference in ERA (2.28). On Tuesday afternoon, Lange was named A-10 Pitcher of the Year.

“What she does for us on the mound is irreplaceable,” said Schoonmaker. “Just competes on the mound and she gives us a chance to win any game she’s in.”

The talents do not stop there for Sierra Lange, as she also bats lead off for GW. As a hitter, she ranked in the top 10 in the conference in batting average, hits, runs scored, stolen bases.

“She can pretty much do anything up to bat and reach base,” said Ponce. “For her to have multiple weapons, her speed, her ability to hit for power, to drop a bunt, is fantastic for our team. It really gets that top of the lineup going.”

A Swiss Army knife for GW Softball. A team that has put together recent success, with Lange as the centerpiece.

“Our coaching staff had a lot of confidence in me, and I think that’s what has helped me become so successful,” said Lange. “Just having someone believe in you that much and having to rely on you for all of those games. It’s a good feeling and a good honor to have that.”

“I think Sierra Lange’s legacy is just the ultimate competitor, the ultimate teammate, and I think her body of work speaks for itself,” said Schoonmaker. “With the championships that she’s been able to be apart of with this program, and the championships we continue to pursue.”

GW will kick off their run for another Atlantic-10 conference tournament title on Thursday, as they will take on the winner of Saint Louis vs. Dayton at 12 p.m.