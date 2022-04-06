WASHINGTON (WDVM) — George Washington Softball hosted Hampton Wednesday afternoon in a doubleheader, winning both games 4-0 and 4-2.

That brings the Colonials winning streak to 13 games, tying a program record set back in March 2018.

GW won the first game in shutout fashion, as pitcher Sierra Lange pitched seven innings, giving up only two hits.

In game 2, the Colonials found themselves tied at two heading into the bottom of the fifth, before scoring two runs to put the game out of reach. Mia Parker was the hero in the 5th, driving in the game-winning runs.

“I have full faith in this team,” said Maddy Dwyer, the winning pitcher in game 2. “I think we’ve prepared and we’ve put in the work, and I feel really good every time we step up to the plate. We have good approaches, and I have full faith in everyone, one through nine, that we are going to get it done.”

GW will be back at home on Saturday as they host a doubleheader against Atlantic-10 conference foe Dayton. Game 1 is set to start at 12pm, with game 2 to follow.