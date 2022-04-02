ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — On a day where they honored the 1999 and 2002 A-10 Championship teams, George Washington baseball defeated St. Bonaventure 10-2.

The Colonials led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 7th, but were able to score five runs in the inning to pull away. GW then added two more runs in the 8th to put the game out of reach.

“We are just staying comfortable and confident in who we are,” said senior outfielder Cade Fergus. “It’s been sticking to the approach that Coach Ritchie has us in, and then also just believing in each other, doing what we need to do, and taking care of business.”

Noah Levin, Derek Ripp, and Logan Leax each had two hits and two RBIs. On the mound, Connor Harris was credited with the win, giving up two runs in six innings pitched. Benny Wilson and Trevor Kuncl put in three scoreless innings combined to close out the game.

GW will take on St. Bonaventure on Sunday in the last game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.