WASHINGTON (WDVM) – According to multiple reports, George Washington’s Jamion Christian is out as Head Coach of the men’s basketball program after three years with the university.

George Washington went 8-9 in the Atlantic 10 this season and were knocked out by UMass in their best campaign in the league under Christian.

Christian went 29-50 during his time with the Colonials. Before his time at George Washington, he spent one season with Siena and six seasons with Mount St. Mary’s. During his time with the Mountaineers, he led the program to two NCAA tournaments and won a regular-season championship in 2017.

This will be George Washington’s third head-coaching search in the past six years, after former coach Maurice Joseph spent three seasons with the program before the university hired Christian.