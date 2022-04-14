(WDVM) — On Monday, George Washington introduced Chris Caputo as the new men’s basketball coach.

Caputo has spent over two decades as an assistant head coach, mainly under legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga at Miami and George Mason.

“Chris is very well organized, very disciplined, and he’s going to put together a program,” said Larrañaga.

It’s his first head coaching job of his coaching career, however, Larrañaga believes he will crush it.

“I think Chris is going to be competing for the A-10 title in a short period of time because he’ll recruit well, he will be very well disciplined and organized, he’ll build a culture that a lot of people will buy into, and I think he’ll get the George Washington community behind him.”