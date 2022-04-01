WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Friday, George Washington Director of Athletics Tanya Vogel named Chris Caputo as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Caputo has over two decades worth of coaching experience, most of which has been under legendary coach Jim Larrañaga. He was apart of the coaching staff for George Mason when the Patriots made a run to the Final Four in 2006.

Caputo has recently been an associate head coach under Larrañaga at Miami (FL) since 2015, helping the Hurricanes reach five NCAA Tournaments, three Sweet 16s, and an Elite Eight this past season.

“We set out to find someone who understands what it will take to be successful here and embrace the ideal of a student-athlete, and Chris demonstrated that capability,” said Vogel. “Combined with his long-tenured success coaching some of the best college basketball players in the country who have gone on to successful careers both in basketball and in life, his recruiting acumen, knowledge of the DMV and international recruiting space, Chris is primed to build a sustained winner in Foggy Bottom.”