WASHINGTON (WDVM) — WDVM’s Jake Rohm goes 1-on-1 with George Washington’s new men’s basketball coach Chris Caputo.

Caputo was hired back on April 1 as the new coach for the GW men’s basketball program. He has been an assistant coach for over 20 years under legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga. This will be Caputo’s first head coaching job of his career.