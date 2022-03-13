WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Sunday, the American women’s basketball team defeated Bucknell 65-54 in the Patriot League Final, securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s the third time in program history that the Eagles will play in the big dance, all under head coach Megan Gebbia, and it’s the first time since 2018.

“I still can’t believe it,” said senior guard Emily Fisher. “I’m replaying every single moment in my head nonstop, and it’s just unbelievable. This team has fought so hard and we’ve all worked so hard to be here, and to get it is just amazing.”

Senior Jade Edwards, a Patriot League first team all-conference selection, had a game-high 21 points. Senior Taylor Brown followed that up with 18 points of her own to go with six rebounds and three assists.

The Eagles had to rally off wins at the end of the regular season to get a higher seed in the conference tournament, and they were able to do so, winning their last three to secure the second seed. If the top seed were to fall, American would host every game they played in the conference tournament, and that’s exactly what happened.

“It just felt like this year, especially from February on, was kind of written in the stars,” said Gebbia. “Things kept happening in our favor. We had to take advantage of that, and this group absolutely did that.”

Bucknell led 16-6 early in the first quarter, but American answered, going on a 10-0 run to close out the quarter and head into the second tied at 16. From then on out, the Eagles outscored the Bison in every quarter on their way to a Patriot League Championship.

American will find out Sunday night at 8pm where they will be seeded during the NCAA Tournament selection show on ESPN.