WASHINGTON (WDVM) — American women’s basketball coach Megan Gebbia has been use to the success.

In her nine years coaching the Eagles, Gebbia has won the Patriot League three times, and has made the NCAA tournament three times. During the 2021-2022 season, she became the all-time winningest coach in program history.

In high school, Gebbia helped lead Middletown to a 2A state title. Back then, she never thought she would make a career out of coaching, but now, Gebbia wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“It’s really not about you, and I love that about it,” said Gebbia. “I love watching the growth and development of the team throughout the season. The ups and the downs.”

She expects the best from her players, but at the same time, she’s giving back that same effort to them.

“She really coaches to win,” said senior guard Emily Fisher. ““She always has that mindset of being a professional coach no matter where we are.”

“She’s always prepared,” said senior forward Taylor Brown. “She always has us prepared. She gives us great scouting reports. She’s a very organized coach. She also still lets us have a little fun in practice.”

It’s not just the success and the wins that makes Gebbia a well liked coach. It’s the way that she’s always thinking about the players more than the game itself.

“It’s not about how many championships you win, it’s the relationships you build with each and ever person on the team,” said Gebbia. “You’re a role model as a coach. That is your biggest job. And mentoring them and moving them in the right direction, so when they do enter the real world, that they are prepared.”

American women’s basketball will take on Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday in Ann Arbor at 3:30pm.