ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The American Eagles women’s basketball team bow out of the NCAA Tournament, with a 74-39 loss to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.

American led 8-4 early before Hillmon and the Wolverines got going. Michigan scored 48 of its 74 points in the paint with Hilmon anchoring the interior offense. The Wolverines took the lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter and never relinquished it leading by as many as 39.

Lauren Stack finished with 10 points for American, which won the Patriot League tournament.

“I think we expected it, but I don’t think we expected it to be that physical, how hard they crashed the offensive boards,” Stack said. “Before the game, Michigan had said they’re the hardest working team in America, and I think they proved that on the offensive boards today. they were relentless.”

American finishes their season 23-9 overall on the season. It’s the fifth time in nine years that Head Coach Megan Gebbia has led her team to 20-plus wins during a season.