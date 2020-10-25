DC resident biking for social justice

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Earlier this year, DC resident Conner Hoyt created BikingForJustice401.

“Our inagural ride was a 425 mile, two-week ride from Richmond to Baltimore and then back down to DC,” Hoyt said. “The goal being to continue drawing attention to racial inequities and to get money to folks who can enact change, the NAACP.”

Hoyt was inspired to take action after the killing of George Floyd and the events that followed it.



“After Jacob Blake was shot and I watched that horrific video, I was moved to action again,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt was set for another trip last month, but after tweaking his ankle, he’s had some more time to think and will now bike from DC to Richmond on Halloween.



“In those weeks the ride has kind of taken on a new meaning,” Hoyt said. “Our purpose has been renewed, just given that the NAACP has done such a great job trying to increase voter turnout, registering folks, helping out, giving volunteers the resources they need at the polls or elsewhere, whatever the case may be.”

Hoyt raised about $12 thousand dollars on his first trip. He says they’ve set a goal of raising another $10 thousand dollars for his upcoming ride. As of Saturday night, with a week to go, they’re raised around $2 thousand dollars.



“We don’t think that this is something that is controversial to support so we feel that in a time where everything is very polarized, this is just a common sense issue,” Hoyt said.

You can find out more info and donate at this link.