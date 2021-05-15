Day 2 of Ravens Rookie Camp; Sights and Sounds

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens hosted day two of their rookie mini camp on Saturday at the Under Armor Performance Center.

Rookie mini camp provides the first in-person glimpse of the organization’s eightsrecently drafted players, along with the nine undrafted free agents that Baltimore signed on Thursday.

“We had good meeting and two good practices” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Saturday. “They’re getting hit with the fire hose right now in terms of information and expectation, but they’re handling it very well. They’re great guys.”

One area of play that the Ravens looked to better this off-season was their passing game. Baltimore selected wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, out of Minnesota with it’s top pick in the draft and picked up another wide receiver, Tylan Wallace, out of Oklahoma State later in the fourth round.

“[My] first impressions are very positive,” said Harbaugh of Bateman. “[He’s] everything we thought he would be in terms of the athleticism and the skill set. What you see isn’t always what you get and you don’t know until you get them out there and I would say that he is as advertised.”

The wide receiver position will be interesting to follow, as the Ravens already have several other guys for those spots, including the recent signing of Sammy Watkins.

Baltimore also drafted key defensive players in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes who the Ravens hope will be productive and help fill the void of key players they lost in free agency.

Harbaugh was asked how they evaluate players during a camp like this and responded by saying that they try not to get too deep into the evaluation process.

“More than anything, this is just a preparation camp to get these guys up to speed so when the vets come in they have an idea of what they’re doing and they can go out there and be part of it and belong.”