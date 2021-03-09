Darryl Morsell wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors

Maryland guard Darryl Morsell gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – As voted upon by the conference’s 14 head coaches, senior guard Darryl Morsell wins the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

WIth this achievement, Morsell becomes the first player in program history to win this conference honor. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) did not introduce this honor, until the 2013-2014 season; according to a press release from the Maryland Terrapins.

Morsell was also named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team, making him the fourth consecutive player from the program to be selected. Started with Anthony Cowan Jr. (2018), Bruno Fernando (2019, Jalen Smith (2020), and finally Darryl Morsell.

Morsell joins juniors Eric Ayala, and Aaron Wiggins; as part of the list for All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions.