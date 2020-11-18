Darryl Morsell ready to step up as face of the Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Growing up in Baltimore, Darryl Morsell watched Jake Layman, Melo Trimble and Dez Wells make plays for the Maryland men’s basketball team.

“I saw like Dez Wells, like them type guys,” Morsell said. “And then just to build relationships when I got here with them and find out how great of guys they are, it’s just crazy.”

Morsell started 21 games as a freshman under head coach Mark Turgeon and nearly every game each of the past two seasons.

“Darryl Morsell has probably grown as a leader more than any player I’ve ever had,” Turgeon said. “It’s just a natural thing for him.”

The new leader of the Terps is ready to use his experience to help his teammates.

“I’ve been up 20 and lost, I’ve been down 20, came back and won,” Morsell said. “I’ve been part of game winners. I think I’ve seen everything. There’s nothing I haven’t seen or been a part of. So I think I am prepared to lead this team.”

And Morsell is showing improvements in his game.

“He’s gotten better. He looks fresh. He looks like a freshman out there,” Turgeon said. “He’s very confident, just enjoying every step of the way. Darryl has been terrific. It’s been fun coaching him and I think this is going to be his best year.”

Though his mind will be focused on the game when he takes the court for the Terps’ scheduled season opener against Old Dominion next Wednesday, Morsell will be following in the footsteps of stars before him.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of, playing at the highest level and being that guy at the highest level for real,” Morsell said. “And I’m definitely going to embrace it. So I’m looking forward to this year.”

