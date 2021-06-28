Darryl Morsell commits to Marquette as graduate transfer

Darryl Morsell was a strong senior leader for the 2020-21 Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team. He has committed to Marquette as a graduate transfer.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After four successful years on the Maryland men’s basketball team, Darryl Morsell has committed to Marquette as a graduate transfer, Morsell announced on social media Monday afternoon.

This past season’s Big Ten defensive player of the year earned an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Morsell will use his fifth year to play at Marquette as he pushes for a potential career in the NBA.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon released a statement following Morsell’s announcement, praising Morsell and expressing how much he will be missed in College Park.