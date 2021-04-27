Danny Manning officially announced as part of Maryland men’s basketball’s coaching staff

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Mark Turgeon, announced College Basketball Hall of Famer, Danny Manning’s hiring as an Assistant Coach, on Monday morning.

“It’ll be great to be with Danny again, one to tell the stories about Coach Brown.” said Turgeon, “He was phenomenal, he was a huge influence on the way I coach, and the way Danny coached; and the way we’re going to coach this team moving forward.”

Both Mark Turgeon, and Danny Manning played under then Kansas Jayhawks Head Coach, Larry Brown; Manning played from 1984-1987, while Turgeon played from 1983-1987. Manning would play for another year in 1988, when he won a National title.

Danny Manning spent his time from 2014-2020 as the Head Coach for Wake Forest; and spent some time as an on-air analyst for ESPN; before deciding to come back to coaching the game. He says he feels that he can give more back to the game, through coaching the younger generation.

“I feel like I’m at a point, where I still feel like I have a lot to give to this game.” said Manning, “And I want to help our young people, continue to grow on and off the court. That’s extremely important to me, to help develop a total, overall person.”

Manning was selected with the first overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers and would go on to play 15 seasons in the league. He was selected to two NBA All-Star games, won the 1998 Sixth Man of the Year Award and scored more than 12,000 career points. He says that his experience at the highest level, can not only add to his coaching responsibilities; but also help recruit.

“I’m thrilled to add Danny to our coaching staff,” Turgeon said. “I’ve known Danny for a long time going back to our days as teammates at Kansas and I cannot say enough about him as a coach and as a human being. He has seen it all in the game of basketball and will bring unparalleled experience to our program. Danny has history recruiting in the DMV region and has many ties locally, as well as nationally. I am excited for him to get to College Park and meet the tremendous guys in our locker room.”

Manning has coached 15 NBA draft picks so far, including 10 first-round selections in his career.