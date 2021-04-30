Damian Chong Qui Transfers to Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, In. (WDVM) – Damian Chong Qui, who led Mount St. Mary’s this season to an NEC title and NCAA Tournament birth, has officially transferred and will play next season at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

From Baltimore ➡️ Fort Wayne, please welcome…



Damian Chong Qui!



Coach Jon Coffman on Chong Qui: "Damian makes winning play after winning play on both ends of the floor and helped lead Mount St. Mary's to an NCAA tournament this March."#FeelTheRumble #HLMBB pic.twitter.com/MJ5iiqCSzy — Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Basketball (@MastodonMBB) April 30, 2021

“Damian makes winning play after winning play on both ends of the floor and helped lead Mount St. Mary’s to an NCAA tournament this March,” said Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman . “Damian is going to bring a floor general mentality that is proven at the Division I level, the skills to score it and create for others and a relentless mindset to get better every day.”

The 5’8 guard from Baltimore was an All-Northeast Conference First Team selection this season and led the league with 5.3 assists per game, while also averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Chong Qui put his name into the transfer portal two weeks after Mount’s early first round exit in the NCAA tournament to Texas Southern.

“Our entire staff and program and university really cares about him and want to see him do well,” said Mount head coach, Dan Engelstad after Chong Qui put his name in the portal. “Damian has his mind set on being in the NBA and for him he wants to see where’s the best spot for him to do that.”

“We feel at Mount St. Mary’s you can achieve all of your basketball dreams here and I believe we have a great staff to keep developing guys that want to continue playing after Mount.”