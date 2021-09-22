Damascus and Quince Orchard to face off Friday

Damascus football head coach Josh Klotz talks to his players during a timeout in a 2021 week one loss to Northwest.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday, Quince Orchard (3-0) will visit Damascus (1-1). It’s a matchup that is circled on the calendar any season that it happens.

“That’s one of the best places to play around the state,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “You know the atmosphere is outstanding. Kids are going to be jacked up to play up there.”

Both teams faced preseason COVID outbreaks. The Swarmin’ Hornets’ quarantine came right before the season, they opened the year getting shutout by Northwest.

“That was not who we are as a football team, as a football program,” Damascus football head coach Josh Klotz said. “And we’ve improved a lot since then and we’re just ready to put it on the field and just walk the talk.”

After its week one loss, Damascus struggled early against Magruder in week two, but won 28-0.

“I don’t think we were really ready for Northwest,” Damascus junior running back, linebacker and kicker Dillon Dunathan said. “Like we had a lot of new starters and they just had to get in the groove. In week two they did.”

In the win over Damascus, Dunathan made plays all over the field. In week three, Damascus’ game against Kennedy was canceled because of injuries and COVID on Kennedy’s team. This Friday, the Swarmin’ Hornets will have a chance to prove themselves and make a statement against Quince Orchard.

“We want to just pound them,” Dunathan said. “We want to do everything we can just to win the game. You know practice hard, play hard, we want to make a statement.”

Quince Orchard has opened the season with three straight wins, but the last two haven’t been easy. The Cougars faced tough tests from Paint Branch and Walter Johnson.

“We gotta come harder,” Quince Orchard senior wide receiver and Syracuse commit Donovan Brown said. “We had to look at it like those were our first two scrimmages, cause you know we had COVID and we couldn’t come out here and play. So now, Walter Johnson was our first game and here comes the real deal now.”

QO beat the Panthers 20-13 and the Wildcats 63-28, though WJ was within one score in the third quarter. QO recognizes that Damascus will be another challenge.

“Great games, highly competitive games and you know obviously I think this Friday night is gonna be no different,” Kelley said.

WDVM will have full coverage of Friday night’s game at 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sports Connection on Friday.