Dale Earnhardt Jr. headlines trio of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees

CHARLOTTE, Nc. (WDVM) — NASCAR announced this week it’s inductees for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, a trio that includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., the late Mike Stefanik, and Red Farmer.

Earnhardt Jr. gets in on his first ballot, receiving 76 percent of the vote, and joining him on the Modern Ballot, is Stefanik who received 49 percent of the vote.

Farmer gets in receiving 71 percent of the vote on the Pioneer Ballot.

Through a full-time racing career that lasted from 1996-2017, Earnhardt Jr. was voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 15 times. He earned 26 wins, 149 top five and 260 top ten finishes in 631 Cup Series races. He also won two Xfinity Series Championships in 1998 and 1999.

The trio will be inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC on a date that is yet to be announced.