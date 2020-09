SHEPHERDSTOWN, Wv (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Cress Creek Country Club hosted the Martinsburg Golf Invitational.

The team race was insanely close, with Berkeley Springs coming out on top over Washignton by three strokes. Jefferson and Martinsburg tied for third.

The individual race was even closer, as Martinsburg senior James Dailey came out on top, shooting a 76 on the day, edging out Washington’s Ethan Hardy by one stroke.