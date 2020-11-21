D.C. high school sports in limbo, St John’s Jonathan Scribner shares his thoughts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – High school sports in the district still remains in limbo, with the earliest known date for return set for December 14th, the start of winter sports practice. Competition for winter sports, returns January 4th.

Saint John’s high school girl’s basketball coach, Jonathan Scribner, spoke with WDVM; in regards to the current climate for high school athletes in the district.

“The mental battle that all these kids are going through, sort of the side part of this virus that people talk about but there is no way to really measure. ” said Coach Scribner, “You know, I’m seeing it with my own son, its tough. Its tough for everyone involved and then its not knowing – not – you know they’re saying we’re going to have this but then you know it changes with the wind, it changes on a day to day basis so that’s been really difficult because we’ve been kind of sitting around waiting to wait.”

For the full conversation with Coach Scribner, click below.