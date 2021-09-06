Curtis Samuel returns to practice, still unclear about playing in Week 1

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Over three months after sustaining a groin injury, and dealing with coronavirus, Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice in full pads on Monday, his first with the team.

“I’m feeling good right now.” said Curtis Samuel on Monday in his post practice press conference. “After I leave here, I’ll go back and take care of my body like I’ve been doing for the last couple of days. But my main thing is just staying on top of my body. Just before it gets sore, just keep treating it.”

Samuel was signed to a three-year, $34.5 million dollar contract; to add another speed, and another veteran playmaker to the roster. He shared time with Ron Rivera, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina for two years, both 2018, and 2019. Samuel only worked out on limited reps, and will be eased back into practice, as coaches and trainers monitor his condition, and health.

:I thought Curtis looked good. He moved around well.” said Ron Rivera, on how Curtis looked on the practice field. “We had a limited amount of plays for him to get him out there, specifically see where he is. We get a little bit more time, so we didn’t want to go out and over work him and, you know, risk, him tightening up or anything like that. But we thought the things that we asked him to do, he looked pretty good.”

Head Coach Ron Rivera did say that there is a chance Curtis will see the field in some capacity on Sunday, against the Chargers; but it will depend on his conditioning, after missing all of training camp, minicamp, and the preseason.

“It was definitely tough because you want to be out there getting those reps with those guys.” said Curtis “Especially my first year on the team, I want to be out there with them. But I just got to make sure I’m healthy first, because if I come back and I’m not feeling great, I’m just going to have another setback later on down the road.”

I mean, he’s going to cut and run the way he does, but can he sustain it?” said Ron, when speaking to what he is looking for from Curtis, in the week leading up to the first game. “If he can, for how long can he sustain it? Are you going to get 20, 25 really good plays out of him? You’re going to get what would amount to half the snaps? I mean, that’s the question that you you’re trying to gauge as you watch him in practice.”

When asked if Curtis believed he expected to play Sunday, he kept it short by saying; “Maybe. Who knows? We’re going to see.”