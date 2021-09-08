Curtis Samuel leaves practice early, questionable for Sunday vs. Chargers

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — After being back at practice Monday, wide receiver Curtis Samuel practiced on Wednesday, but left early after he came up limping.

Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury the entire preseason, and was looking like he was on track to play Sunday in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. But after leaving practice Wednesday, his availability for Sunday is in jeopardy.

“What we’ll do is we’ll continue to monitor him,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow. He came out, warmed up, wasn’t feeling quite as well as we’d hoped he would. So we’ll just continue to monitor and see how he is tomorrow morning.”