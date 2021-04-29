Cowboys draft Penn State’s Micah Parsons at No. 12 overall

CLEVELAND (WTAJ) – Micah Parsons made some memories at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in his final collegiate game. Now, he will call that stadium home as a pro.

The Dallas Cowboys picked Parsons at No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night. Parsons is the highest Penn State draft pick since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants in 2018.

Parsons was the first linebacker selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons earned multiple All-American honors in just two seasons of play for Penn State. He played his final collegiate game in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019, when he earned the game’s defensive MVP award finishing with 14 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

Parsons finished his career with the Nittany Lions totaling 191 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also forced six fumbles, all of this with just two seasons under his belt for Penn State.