Countdown to Kickoff: Yorktown Patriots

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Yorktown football always finds themselves in the mix at the end of the year.

Back in 2019, the Patriots were in the regional final. Last season, in the spring, they went 5-2 and just missed out on the playoffs.

This year will be a different look for Yorktown. Not only is it a new group of kids, but the district will look different team wise. South Lakes has moved to the Concorde District, making Yorktown’s district their district to lose.

No matter the kids on the team, and no matter the teams in their district or on their schedule, the expectations is always the same for Yorktown.

“We have the same expectations every year here at Yorktown,” said head coach Bruce Hanson. “We feel we are going to compete for a district championship…. and we like to think that we can compete for a regional championship.”

“Everybody is focused on the playoffs and making them and seeing what we can do past that,” said senior linebacker Sam Keenan.

“It definitely stinks to lose South Lakes. Great competition,” said senior tight end John Porter. “But we are just going to take it one game at a time and try to win everything.”

Yorktown kicks off their regular season on August 27 with a district game against Langley.