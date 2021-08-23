Countdown to Kickoff: Westfield Bulldogs

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — The Westfield Bulldogs had a season they will soon forget in the spring.

The team found themselves out of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. A tough pill to swallow for head coach Kyle Simmons and his team, who in the past decade, have won more than half of the district and region titles.

This season, Westfield looks to get back where they belong.

“If we can get ten games in, I think we can really crescendo into the playoffs,” said Simmons. “Whether we are a state championship team, that’s left to be scene. I think we got a lot of growth to make.”

“We know what it’s like to be down and no one wants to go down their again,” said senior defensive lineman Owen Thomas. “So, we are doing everything we can to make it to playoffs again this year, and continue the winning tradition at Westfield.”

“Westfield has always been successful and having that season really hit us different,” said senior linebacker J.T. Yao Kouame. “We got to bring back that Westfield. We really got to do that.”

The Bulldogs kick off their season on Friday (August 27) at home against Unity Reed.