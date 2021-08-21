Countdown to Kickoff: Watkins Mill Wolverines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Watkins Mill Wolverines are excited to get back to competing on the gridiron, after nearly two years away from the football field due to low turnout within the program.

Under new Head Coach, Joe Allen, and an all-new coaching staff; the Wolverines work to install a new system prior to the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m really excited because we haven’t played in about two years, and it’s with an entirely new coaching staff, and different system and everything. So I’m really excited to see how it all pans out.” said senior Conrad Uyakonwu.

“Well I haven’t been coaching in five years, this is kind of like my first experience to have at Watkins Mill, against another opponent. And so- I’m really excited about where we are now, considering where we came from.” said Head Coach Joe Allen.

The Wolverines will open their season at home, against the Springbrook Blue Devils at 6:30pm on September 3rd.