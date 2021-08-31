Countdown to Kickoff: Walkersville Lions

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – At the end of the 2020 season, the Walkersville Lions felt short of the Frederick County championship mark, losing to Middletown in the final game of their season.

With a new Fall season on the horizon, the goals are still no different from year’s past for the Lions.

“We want to be able to make state finals of course. And I just – in general – want to be a better team.” said senior Aobizu Palomo.

The Lions lose a lot of depth on their offensive line, but return key offensive starters in Jeremiah Franklin, and Jae’sean Fulton; who will replace a bulk of the production for the Lions from last season.

“We’re seniors. We’ve been working together since we were like six-seven.” said Jeremiah Franklin “I knew some of these guys from football before I knew them in actual school. And we’re always working together. Everybody has that hunger to get better.”

“We got a lot of young guys who showed up this summer, and really busted their butt everyday, and they gave it their all. They just need the experience part, which I think they’ll be doing very well with this year.” said senior Jae’sean Fulton.

The Lions’ product on the field has been mostly unchanged from years past, focusing on run-heavy options, and utilizing their running back versatility. Despite losing size, and production at those phases, there’s still confidence Walkersville can recreate, and build off that philosophy.

“At Walkersville, we are going to be able to run the ball this year. I think that is what we’re good at.”, said senior Gabriel Johnson.

“I think our overall team strength and team speed will be our biggest asset.” said Head Coach Joe Polce. “We’ve had a really good summer. The guys have worked hard in the weight room. We did some seven on seven, which is has been going really well.”

The Lions open their season on the road against Liberty High School, at 6pm, this Friday, September 3rd.