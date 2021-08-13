Countdown to Kickoff: W.T. Woodson Cavaliers

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — The W.T. Woodson Cavaliers had a spring football season they will quickly forget.

After a winless season, and finishing at the bottom of the district and region standings, it was time for a change for Woodson. That change came in the form of a new head coach, Max Crush.

Crush was an assistant coach for Woodson last year, so still a familiar face, but a whole new philosophy and mindset.

“It’s not just about wins or losses or playoffs or anything like that, said Crush. “It’s about having the type of team where you want to come back on Monday. That’s the type of culture we are trying to build.”