Countdown to Kickoff: Urbana Hawks

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – With a full season slated to begin on Friday, September 3rd, the Urbana Hawks are excited to prove they can be one of the top football teams from Frederick County, Maryland.

Under Head Coach Brad Wilson, the team returns a healthy mix of experienced, and younger players; who have had the time to grow with each other through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortened Spring season.

“They did a great job in the spring. We return 32 from the spring season. So the players and coaches have been doing a great job, and I am proud of all of them.” said Head Coach Brad Wilson.

“Some seniors left last year, so it’s a lot of new guys playing their roles as starters. High expectations for them, they’re all playing like they are supposed to play.” said senior Spencer Grant.

Urbana’s season will start on the road against Richard Montgomery.

“They have a good running back, they have good receivers. They set a lot of screens, not a lot of super deep passes. They know how to drive the ball down the field, and I feel like if we just gotta get down, and stop their run – I feel like it’ll be a good game.” said senior Matthew Appiah.