Countdown to Kickoff: Tuscarora Titans

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora Titans will enter this year; riding the momentum, and knowledge they’ve garnered under new Head Coach, Curtiss Belcher Jr.

The second-year coach will aim to implement more of his run-heavy style of offense this season; behind a larger, and more experienced offensive line.

“Well we can obviously get better fundamentally.” said Curtis, “We’re gonna have a second season where we are using the same language, which we will improve on that. But just – being a better- sounder football team all around.”

“I’m just really excited to get out for the full 10 games this year. I think just for our team personally, we’ll have a very strong run game.” said senior Michael O’Brien.

The Titans will open up their season at home, when they host the Middletown Knights on September 3rd.