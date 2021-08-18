Countdown to Kickoff: Tuscarora Titans

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora Titans will enter this year; riding the momentum, and knowledge they’ve garnered under new Head Coach, Curtiss Belcher Jr.

The second-year coach will aim to implement more of his run-heavy style of offense this season; behind a larger, and more experienced offensive line.

“Well we can obviously get better fundamentally.” said Curtis, “We’re gonna have a second season where we are using the same language, which we will improve on that. But just – being a better- sounder football team all around.”

“I’m just really excited to get out for the full 10 games this year. I think just for our team personally, we’ll have a very strong run game.” said senior Michael O’Brien.

The Titans will open up their season at home, when they host the Middletown Knights on September 3rd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter