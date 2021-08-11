Countdown to Kickoff: Spring Mills Cardinals

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Spring Mills Cardinals look to repeat, and improve upon the success they had last season.

The Cardinals finished 5-2, but were forced out of the playoffs, because of West Virginia’s Color Coded COVID map, that dictated play. At the time, Berkeley County was in the “Red” color.

The Cardinals return a lot of players from last year; but lose production offensively, notably from quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson.

Head Coach Josh Sims, who is entering his second season in charge of the program, says the solution will be to turn senior wide receiver, Jameer Hunter, into a quarterback for the upcoming season.

“Very talented kid. Great speed. Great work ethic. Very coachable. So you know, we’re hoping he can step right in and get after it.” said Head Coach Josh Sims.

“It is a lot of pressure but I feel like I can take that role.” said Jameer Hunter, “He kind of changed my heart with it. I was like stuck on being a receiver but he made me get out of my head and made me play quarterback so I just gotta do what’s best for this team.”

The Cardinals will begin their season on the road, as they play the Musselman Applemen for their regular season opener.