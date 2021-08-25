Countdown to Kickoff: South Lakes Seahawks

RESTON, Va (WDVM) — It’s a brand new season for the South Lakes football season, and also a brand new district.

The Seahawks have moved into the Concorde District, joining Westfield, Madison, Chantilly, Centreville and Oakton. Which means the schedule just got that much tougher. However, the team is ready to make an impact in the Concorde in year one.

“We hear a lot of talk that these teams in this new district are different than the ones we played before, but honestly, coming into this year, so are we,” said senior runningback Anthony Giordano. “People are doubting us every step of the way because they think we can’t compete with these guys and I disagree. You will find out Friday night.”

“We accept all challenges and any challenge, and I tell my guys, we are going to roll the ball out,” said head coach Jason Hescock. “Someone calls us out for a challenge, we are going to compete. Competition is something ingrained in us. We want to compete, so we are super excited for that opportunity.”

South Lakes opens up their 2021 season at home against Robinson on Friday.