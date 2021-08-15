Countdown to Kickoff: South Hagerstown Rebels

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The South Hagerstown Rebels will have to answer some questions both on the defensive, and offensive sides of the ball; as they return a young core, after a short 2020 campaign.

Spearheaded by their backfield, with senior running back Alex Greene; and linebacker core consisting of senior Corey Koharski, and junior Sean Eisenhower; the Rebels will look to start their season strong, building off the bonds they’ve forged working through the pandemic and the offseason.

“Coaching through a pandemic has been really hard for all of us. But our kids have come back, they really wanted to come back and work, and that’s what made me feel really well, because the pride of South Hagerstown high school has been instilled to them.” said assistant coach Carlton Davis.

The Rebels will begin their season on the road, as they take on the Oakdale Bears on September 3rd.