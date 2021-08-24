Countdown to Kickoff: South County Stallions

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — South County’s 2020-2021 football season looked the same as 2019, with only one difference.

In 2019, the Stallions brought home the Class 6 state title over Oscar Smith. In the past season, SoCo was back in the state final, only to lose this time in a blow out against Oscar Smith.

A tough loss last year for the Stallions, but it brings them back down to earth. Despite losing key players on both sides of the ball, the goal is still the same for South County. This time, they will use the experience of losing as a learning lesson for the 2021 fall season.

“We like to look at the little things, focus on attention to detail, and those are the things that will get us back to the state championship in December,” said senior runningback Trenton Johnson. “As a team, we just got to focus on the little things and we will get back to the state championship game no problem.”

“Last year, we learned that we have to be more physical,” said senior linebacker Brian Gordon. “We have to want it more, we have to do more stuff in practice and just take that little extra step that we didn’t take last year to make sure what happened last year doesn’t happen again.”

“Winning does not care how hard you work, does not care if you do the right thing all the time,” said head coach Tynan Rolander. “Winning is a very very difficult thing to do consistently. I think our guys bounced back pretty well. We are very excited to get started this season and I know they are hungry to get back to where they want to be.”

South County begin their quest for a third straight state final Friday on the road against Woodbridge.