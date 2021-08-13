Countdown to Kickoff: Smithsburg Leopards

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg Leopards will look to improve on the results, and mistakes made; in a brief two-game season last year, under new Head Coach, Vince Ahearn.

“We really need to work on an entire season, and that’s what we’re looking at.” said Head Coach Vince Ahearn. “We’re looking at the entire season, and being able to improve every week. That’s what we learned as a first year Head Coach, at Smithsburg.”

For the senior class, this will be their first, and last full season under their new coach’s system. Their offense will be spearheaded by senior quarterback, Dylan Moser, who got a small sample of what the offense was like, and what to improve on.

“I think that was a big struggle we had in the past was, tiring out in the second and third quarter, which killed us in many games. I feel like this year with [Vince] Ahearn coaching, I feel like it’ll have a different aspect.” said Dylan Moser.

“We have a big senior class this year, we played with each other for a while, and I think we’re a really tight knit group.”, said senior DJ Miller, who returns after leading the county in tackles made last season, with 40 in total.