Countdown to Kickoff: Saint James Saints

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Saint James Saints only played three games last year; going 2-1, before cancelling the remainder of their season, and entering a campus wide bubble.

With a full slate of games ahead; the goal for the Saints, is to build off the experience their young roster has gained over the last two seasons, on top of their athleticism.

“You think about St. James, we get different groups in every year.” said offensive coordinator Scott Shacreaw. “We get different kinds of kids every year. So you really have to tailor what you do to, to what you have coming in. I think us being super athletic this year is going to work towards our favor in different ways. So we’re going to take advantage of that.”

“Growing older and experiencing those three games together as a team, and being able to have a full season this year; I think the biggest strength for us is being able to have a full season, and a full 10 games.” said senior Josh Drabczyk.

The Saints will begin their season in Washington County, with a game against the Clear Spring Blazers on September 3rd.