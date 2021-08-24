Countdown to Kickoff: Robinson Rams

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — The Robinson Rams have some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball, but so far, that hasn’t been the biggest feat they’ve had to overcome in the preseason.

The Rams football program was put on hold last week due to a positive COVID-19 case. After how last season went, everyone was hoping that wouldn’t be an obstacle, but it is.

After being out of practice for three days, the team was back at practice this week. They are all cleared and ready to go for Friday in their season opener against South Lakes, and the team actually used the three days off of practice to their advantage.

“One of the things every team is going to have to do is to make the best of every situation as it arises,” said head coach Scott Vossler. “That’s what we challenged them to do and I thought the guys stepped up.”

“It’s always tough to hear that there was a COVID case on the team,” said senior linebacker William Warter. “I think that was a good break for us. It got our heads right, we watched film, and we came back to practice the next day, and since then, we probably had the best four practices of the season.”

“It allowed us to get our bodies right and get our minds right,” said senior lineman Cooper Rudolph. “Then we are coming back to practice where we are ready to go.”

Robinson travels to South Lakes Friday to kick off their 2021 season.