Countdown to Kickoff: Poolesville Falcons

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – In Montgomery County, Poolesville is just one of a few 2A schools. In 2021, they’re hoping to make some noise on the field.

“Poolesville hasn’t made it to the playoffs in a long time, so that’s definitely a goal for sure,” Poolesville senior tight end and defensive end Jaylen Riggs said. “And then for me too that’s a goal to get to the playoffs and be the best athlete I can. We just try to practice work a little harder, run a little harder, because we know we’re going to be on the field more.”

The Falcons split their games in the spring season, beating Clarksburg, but falling to Seneca Valley. The team won just two games in 2019.

“We just gotta outwork our opponent, come ready to practice every day, come ready for the game, you know, just put in the hard work,” Poolesville senior wide receiver and safety Logan Marsh said.

Poolesville head coach Tony Nazzaro is entering his third season in the position, he says a big strength for the Falcons will be their versatility and they’re ready to put up a fight against whoever they face.

“A lot of guys are going to be going both ways and a lot of guys are going to have to put in time, offense, defense and special teams,” Nazzaro said. “We’re well conditioned, the kids work extremely hard and I think we’re going to be a tough team to beat all year. Low numbers but as I keep telling the kids, only 11 play at a time, so I’ll feel good about the 11 we put on the field for sure.”