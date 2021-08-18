Countdown to Kickoff: Paul VI Panthers

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — It was a tough year for Paul VI last season.

The Panthers had a shortened season, like every other Virginia high school, in the spring. However, due to being a private school, and having teams from Maryland and D.C. in their conference, the Panthers couldn’t compete for a championship after going 3-0.

“[It was] definitely hard not getting the same opportunities as these other schools, these public schools, going on to playoffs, championship games,” said senior linebacker Jake Frye.

Now that fall sport are back in the fall, Paul VI football will have a full season, and a chance at a championship.

“I think we are a lot more motivated this year and excited because we have a lot more games and we can play for an actual championship,” said linebacker Matt Hunter. “I think that makes the team try harder in practices and in games we are going to do a lot better. It just makes the team a lot more motivated.”

“We have a lot of good football players this year,” said head coach Mike Grandizio. “A lot of guys that were young last year, and had an opportunity to grow together. There’s some real tough kids here, talented kids here. We have one of the strongest teams that I feel like we have had, as far as numbers go. So, we feel good about our season coming up.”

Paul VI kicks off their 2021 season on the road, taking on St. John Paul the Great Catholic School.