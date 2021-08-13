Countdown to Kickoff: Oakton Cougars

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Oakton football has had a tough go at it the past few years.

They haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, and they haven’t ad a winning season since 2012. Culture has been the issue for the Cougars in the past, but they are making big strides the past few years under head coach Mel Morgan.

“We are definitely trying to build more, but this year, it’s grown a lot,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Shane Rossini.

“We are our worst enemy sometimes,” said head coach Mel Morgan. “Granted, we play guys that are a lot bigger. We might play with guys sometimes that are a little more talented or might be more varsity experienced. But, I don’t think we can’t compete with anybody that we play with. The number one team we got to beat is Oakton.”