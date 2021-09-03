Countdown to Kickoff: Oakdale Bears

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – With a few seniors who carry experience from the 2018 2A State Championship team, the Oakdale Bears are poised to get back to their winning ways, in the hopes of achieving new goals with this new squad.

The Bears finished 2-3 in a short Spring season, finishing below .500 for the first time since 2012. With a healthy mix of young, and experienced players; the Bears hope to bring a balanced offense on the field this season.

“We’re very good at quarterback, and receiver. But we also have a stable running back, and we’ve got a younger offensive line that’s really starting to play well.” said Head Coach Kurt Stein. “You know we can a balanced attack. We’re fast on defense, we like the way we can get to the ball, and do a lot of different things, because of the smart type of kids that we have. So we’re looking to be balanced on both sides of the ball, and looking to give our opponents a lot of different things to handle each week.”

The team will be tested in a tough opening slate of games for their schedule, as the Bears will face 3A powerhouses South Hagerstown, before running through a Frederick County gauntlet comprising of Walkersville, Middletown, and Linganore, and finally capping off a five-game slate with 1A State title contenders, Fort Hill.

“We know that when we get to the playoffs, if we want to achieve our goal, and our goal is always to be Number #1 and win the whole thing; then we’re going to have to beat some really good teams along the way.” said Coach Stein.

The Bears will host South Hagerstown on Friday, September 3rd, for a 6:30pm start.